Christian Atsu misses out on Newcastle fans player of the season to Dwight Gyale

The Magpies' number nine - who scored 23 goals last term - came out on top after more than 40,000 votes were cast in a poll on the Sky Sports website and apps.

Gayle picked up 14,705 votes, ahead of Leeds forward Chris Wood (9,707 votes) and Brighton winger Christian Atsu (9,214).

Tammy Abraham of Bristol City, Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield and Yann Kermorgant of Reading were also shortlisted.

The top six were chosen by a panel including Paul Merson, Peter Beagrie, former referee Mike Riley and Malcolm Clarke, the chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation.

Gayle's fantastic performances in last season's title-winning campaign earned him a place in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season and the overall EFL team of the season, and saw him nominated for the Sky Bet Championship player of the season.

