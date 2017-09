Ghana winger Christian Atsu has missed out on Newcastle United's Player of the Month award for August.

The award, voted for by Newcastle fans, was won by Mikel Merino who polled 45% of the votes.

Ciaran Clark was also in contention for the award.

Merino, on a season-long loan move from Borussia Dortmund, will be presented with his trophy ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke City.

