Christian Atsu named man-of-match in Newcastle win over Brighton

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was named Man-of-the-Match after boosting Newcastle United to a 2-1 away win over Brighton that sent them back to the top of the English Championship.

Atsu's assists saw Newcastle recover from conceding an early goal in his second Championship start since returning from the 2017 AFCON.

The player to the Newcastle website that he was delighted by his output and Newcastle's return to the top of the table.

Atsu also expressed gratitude to the Newcastle fans for their unbelievable support during the game.

Mohamed Diame and Ayoze Perez scored in the last 10 minutes as Newcastle came from behind to snatch a dramatic victory at Brighton and move back to the top of the Championship.

The Seagulls looked set to open a four-point lead over the Magpies at the top thanks to a penalty from Glenn Murray.

But Diame equalised when Christian Atsu's shot looped up off his boot.

And then Atsu crossed from the left for substitute Perez, who had only come on seven minutes earlier, to fire home.

The victory moves Newcastle two points above Brighton as they attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

