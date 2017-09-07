Christian Atsu nominated for Newcastle United player of the month

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been shortlisted for Newcastle United's player of the month award for August.

His competitors are Ciaran Clark and Mikel Merino after three matches were played.

Atsu has started in all three matches for the Magpies who have lost two and won one.

He impressed throughout August with his displays after making his loan move from Chelsea permanent in the summer.

Clark has been his usual reliable self and popped up with a goal against West Ham United, while Merino has wasted no time in catching the eye following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

The award will be decided by the club's supporters after a poll.

ICYMI: You can now vote for your @fun88eng Player of the Month for August! Vote here: https://t.co/FzKs4UFfpC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/01BbYA6iBM — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2017

