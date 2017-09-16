Christian Atsu on target as Newcastle United brilliantly beat Stoke City

Christian Atsu was on target for Newcastle United in their 2-1 victory against Stoke City in the English Premier League at the St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle made it three wins on the bounce in the English Premier League as they saw off Stoke City 2-1 on match day five.

The Magpies had a dream start as Christian Atsu put them ahead in the 16th minute when he met a cross from Matt Ritchie deep inside the box, controls it with a nice first touch before producing an accurate strike into the bottom left corner.

Stoke meanwhile, restored parity in the 57th minute through Xherdan Shaqiri, who unleashed a long range drive past goalkeeper Rob Elliot.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles won the game for Newcastle as he connected to Matt Ritchie's corner in the 68th minute.

Atsu enjoyed full period of the match.

By virtue of the win, Newcastle move to 4th position with nine points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)