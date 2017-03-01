Christian Atsu powers Newcastle United to victory with two assists at Brighton and Hove

Ghana ace Christian Atsu's good form for Newcastle United continued as he contributed to the two goals in their come from behind 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion that helped them to return to the top of the English Championship on Tuesday night.

In his second successive Championship start since returning from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Atsu sparked a comeback that saw Newcastle fight back from a goal down.

Mohamed Diame and Ayoze Perez scored in the last 10 minutes as Newcastle came from behind to snatch a dramatic victory.

The Seagulls looked set to open a four-point lead over the Magpies at the top thanks to a penalty from Glenn Murray. But Diame equalised when Christian Atsu's shot looped up off his boot.

There was more than a touch of fortune about the goal as Brighton failed to clear a corner and Christian Atsu's mishit shot struck the towering midfielder on his heel before looping in.

And then Atsu crossed from the left for substitute Perez, who had only come on seven minutes earlier, to fire home. By contrast, the winner was wonderfully crafted – Matt Ritchie's crossfield ball catching out Bruno and allowing Atsu to pick out Perez for a first-time sidefooted finish.

Atsu lasted the entire duration of the game for Rafa Benitez Newvastle side and was named the Man of the Match of the encounter.

The victory moves Newcastle two points above Brighton as they attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

