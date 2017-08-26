Christian Atsu provides assist to hand Newcastle win over Andre Ayew's West Ham

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was influential for Newcastle United as he registered an assist in their 3-0 win over West Ham United at the St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

The nimble footed winger has been impressive for the Magpies in their previous two games despite their poor start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old speedy winger kept up his place in the side's line up against Andre Ayew's West Ham United and continued his superb form in the encounter by creating the side's first goal when he teed up a pass for on-rushing Spanish forward Joselu to fire Newcastle in front in the 36th minute.

Two second half goals from defender Cieran Clark and Aleksander Mitrovic handed Rafa Benitez's side their maiden win in the campaign.

