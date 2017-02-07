Christian Atsu sends message to Ghanaian fans as he heads to Newcastle United after AFCON

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is heading back to Newcastle United with a call on local fans to remain resolute behind the team despite the AFCON agony.

Atsu is due back in the United Kingdom today (Tuesday) where he is expected to return to club football.

"As I leave Africa and head back to the UK, I just want to take a moment to say a big thank you to all the Ghanaian fans for your support to the Black Stars team throughout the AFCON tournament.

“You have been absolutely amazing for us, and joined us with the positivity and belief.

“Unfortunately, things did not go as we wanted so we could not celebrate together, but we will continue to work hard and will come back stronger so please keep believing!.

“Thanks again to all of you, we really appreciate you getting behind us."

The Ghanaian settled for being named in the team of the tournament after winning the Best Player award in 2015.

