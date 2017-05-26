Christian Atsu set for unexpected break after Newcastle move

New signing Christian Atsu will get a full summer’s rest ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The winger – who joined Newcastle United from Chelsea this week in a £6.2million deal – has been left out of Ghana’s latest squad.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named 10 uncapped players in his 30-man party for the June 11 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and friendlies against Mexico and USA.

Atsu’s non-involvement will give him time to rest after a demanding loan campaign at Newcastle.

The 25-year-old scored five goals for Rafa Benitez’s side, who won the Championship title on the last day of the season.

United activated a buy clause in Atsu’s loan deal, and the move was confirmed this week. Atsu has signed a four-year deal.

Manager Benitez said: ''We are happy to sign a good player. He wants to help us to build something for the future.''

