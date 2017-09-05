Christian Atsu still believes in Black Stars World Cup dreams after five-star Congo performance

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu is delighted with the performance put up by his teammates in the thumping of Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana breathed fresh life into their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away 5-1 win over Congo at the Stade Municipal Kintele on Tuesday.

With two games remaining in the qualifiers, the Black Stars remain third in the group with five points, two points behind group leaders Uganda, who will face second-placed Egypt later on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey scored a hat-trick, while Richmond Boakye netted twice to give the Black Stars their first win in the World Cup qualifiers.

Congo's winger Lloyd Ayet scored the consolation goal for the hosts, who lie at the group bottom with a single point.

In the aftermath of the match, Atsu took to Twitter to commend his teammates, and urged them to fight on until it becomes impossible to realize their tournament dreams.

