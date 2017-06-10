Christian Atsu to face competition at Newcastle from Kamil Grosicki

Ghana midfielder might face competition from Kamil Grosicki who is on the radar of Newcastle United as they seek to augment their squad after sealing Premier League spot

Newcastle United completed a permanent move for Christian Atsu recently – but he could have competition with Hull City’s Kamil Grosicki on their radar.

According to the Daily Mirror, The Magpies took up the option to sign the Chelsea-owned winger for £6.5 million after he played an important role in their return to the Premier League after one season in the Championship.

Featuring 32 times for Rafael Benitez’ side, 2016/17 was by far Atsu’s most impressive season on English shores.

However, the luxury of being Newcastle’s first summer signing does not guarantee that the Ghanaian will be a regular member of Benitez’s starting XI next season. After all, it appears that The Magpies are already searching for further reinforcements on the left hand side.

Back up again?

The Hull Daily Mail claims that Newcastle are hoping to take advantage of Hull City’s relegation by nabbing winger Kamil Grosicki. A £9 million January addition from Rennes, the Polish international did everything in his power to keep The Tigers in the top flight.

Grosicki totalled five assists in just 15 games, winning the league’s Player of the Month award for April, and stood-out thanks to his industry and tireless running at opposition backlines.

And Polish newspaper Sportowefakty report that Grosicki has a clause in his three-year contract allowing him to leave if Hull suffer relegation. Therefore, he is well placed to seize Newcastle’s Premier League lifeline.

Though Atsu could be forgiven for hoping the 28-year-old reunites with former boss Marco Silva at Watford instead. Otherwise, even with Yoan Gouffran set to depart upon the expiry of his contract, Atsu may be a back-up once more.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)