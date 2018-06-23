Christian Atsu to join Newcastle United squad for pre-season friendlies against Porto and Benfica

Ghana winger Christian Atsu will join up with his Newcastle United team-mates for a pre-season friendlies in Portugal.

The Magpies will travel to Portugal where they will play with the country's two bitterest rivals Benfica and FC Porto.

The Tyne-based side will take on Porto, champions of the Portuguese Primera on July 28 at the Estádio do Dragão before facing Benfica on August 1.

Atsu is expected to join his colleagues early next month where they will begin their preseason exercise.

The 26-year-old had a good season with the Magpies where he helped them to a 10th place finish in the English Premier League.

His season was plighted by injuries where he missed the final few matches before the end of the 2017/18 League campaign.