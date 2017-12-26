Christian Atsu told Newcastle United goalie Rob Elliot where to dive to save Andre Ayew's penalty

Newcastle fans were over the moon after their 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday as the result marked the end of a horrendous nine game winless run for Rafa Benitez’s side.

The scoreline could have been different for the Hammers however had Andre Ayew converted his penalty after the referee pointed to spot following Ciaran Clark’s late challenge on Michail Antonio.

As the Ghanaian looked set to pull one back for the Hammers, his international teammate Christian Atsu was seen talking to Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot just before the striker stepped up to take the penalty.

With Elliot making the right move and denying Ayew, Toon fans were convinced that Atsu took advantage of his time with his the striker during national duty to second guess where he would strike the ball.

