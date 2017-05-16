Christian Atsu waiting to discover if he's done enough to earn permanent Newcastle United contract
Ghana winger Christian Atsu is waiting to find out if he's done enough to win a permanent contract at Newcastle United.
The 25-year-old ended his one-year loan spell at St James' Park from English champions Chelsea.
Widespread media reports have suggested the Ghanaian will be offered a four-year deal after impressing during his 12 months spell at the Magpies.
But the Ghana international is waiting patiently to find out if he has done enough to earn a long-term deal at the club.
Atsu said: "I owe them thanks. They have given me an opportunity – it’s a big club. Whatever happens in the future, I thank the fans, Rafa and everyone at the club,"
“I cannot say what will happen with me. I cannot predict football. “I will go back to Chelsea first, then we see.”