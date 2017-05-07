Christian Atsu wins Championship title with Newcastle United

Christian Atsu won the English Championship title with Newcastle United on Sunday after Brighton drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

The Magpies pipped the Seagulls by one point on the final day of the regular season.

Atsu lasted the entire duration at St James Park as Newcastle comfortably saw off Barnsley 3-0 with goals from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle.

The Ghana international played a key part of Newcastle United title success and Premier League promotion after scoring five goals in 32 league matches.

He is on loan from Chelsea and the 25-year-old is expected to remain with the club on a permanent basis.

