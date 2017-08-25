Christian Atsu’s Newcastle square off against Dede Ayew’s West Ham in EPL

Ghanaian duo Christian Atsu and Dede Ayew will square off this weekend as Newcastle United meets West Ham United in the English Premier League before they enplane home for the Black Stars 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo next month.

Premier League points are already at a premium for both West Ham and Newcastle United as the two sides face off at St James' Park tomorrow.

Slaven Bilic's Hammers have lost their opening two games of the season to Manchester United and Southampton, while Rafa Benitez’s Magpies are also pointless after two defeats.

Despite they having been in the starting line-ups so far, they are yet to make the difference for their sides and this clash, therefore, will be a tough test case for both Atsu and Dede Ayew, of whom their respective fans are expecting so much, but feel let down at the moment.

