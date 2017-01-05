Christian Fuchs says Leicester City have adequate cover for Amartey, Mahrez and Slimani

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs but feels they have the depth to cope with the absence of Daniel Amartey and two other AFCON-bound players.

Club Player of the Season Riyad Mahrez as well as record signing Islam Slimani will represent Algeria at the tournament in Gabon.

"These are very essential players for us. We can talk about how it will hurt us and make us weaker but it is the time for the other guys to step up and show they are needed,” the left-back told the Leicester Mercury.

"That is why we have a squad and to put in performances. They have to show they should be in the starting 11.

"For example Andy King, he is a great servant to the club. He has been here such a long time and always plays his part."

