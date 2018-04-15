Christopher Antwi-Adjei fires in brace as Paderborn dismantle Osnabrueck in German 3rd Liga

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored two goals in Paderborn's 5-0 win at Osnabrueck in the German 3rd Liga on Saturday.

The German-born's first was registered in the 51st minute to give Paderborn a 2-0 lead after Robin Krausse had opened the scoring on 33 minutes.

On the hour mark, Antwi-Adjei made it three-nil with another finsh for the visitors.

Phillip Tietz and Massih Wassey scored the remaining goals for Paderborn.

