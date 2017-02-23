Christopher Bonney pleased with Ebusua Dwarfs stalemate against Hearts of Oak

Ebusua Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney is happy with stalemate against Hearts of Oak in the premier league on Wednesday.

Dwarfs came from behind to claim an important against the Phobians at the cape coast stadium. Hearts took the lead through Patrick Razak but striker Nicholas Gyan cancelled out with superb second half goal.

“It was a tough game and if should analyze how everything went, I’ll say we’re happy with the final score line,” Bonney told reporters.

“We came into the match to collect maximum points but I believe we cannot complain much because, mind you, the opposition we played against are not just any team, but Hearts of Oak.”

