CK Akonnor admits he was hurt after being fired as Black Stars coach

Charles Akonnor admits that losing his job as Black Stars coach was difficult for him, but he is now fine and looking forward to a new challenge.

Akonnor was fired three months before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in September 2021. Akonnor qualified the team, and he claimed to have a strategy that would have seen the Black Stars perform better than they did.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament after failing to win a single match in a group that included Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.

“[Being the head coach at the 2021 AFCON] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know,” he said on Joy Sports.

“I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Milovan Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

“At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the AFCON and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now.”

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer was appointed in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah, and was sacked after a year and nine months in charge.

Under the leadership of Akonnor, the Black Stars won four, lost four, and drew two in 10 games.