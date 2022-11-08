CK Akonnor makes shocking revelation about Black Stars job

Charles Akonnor says he wishes he had a better "environment" while coaching the Black Stars, but he has no regrets.

Akonnor described the environment as unfriendly, claiming that it hampered his progress because he couldn't use his knowledge to help the team.

“No, I can’t say that. Working as Black Stars coach? It’s the biggest [for any coach],” he said JoySports Prime Take.

“It is the environment which was not conducive. I wish it had been better so that I could use my knowledge to help the nation, but I didn’t get it.

“It didn’t work out doesn’t mean I regret coaching the team,” he added.

Akonnor was appointed in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah, and was sacked after a year and nine months in charge.

He won four, lost four, and drew two in 10 games as Black Stars coach.

Akonnor was fired three months before the start of the tournament in Cameroon, following defeat to South Africa in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match in Johannesburg.

Akonnor had qualified the Black Stars for the AFCON, and according to him, he had a plan that would have seen the Black Stars perform better than they did.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament after failing to win a single match in a group that included Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.

“[Being the head coach at the 2021 AFCON] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know,” he said on Joy Sports.

“I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Milovan Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

“At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the AFCON and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now.”