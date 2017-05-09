Class act: Manchester City skipper sends Timothy Fosu Mensah a signed jersey with kind words

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany sent Ghanaian Timothy Fosu Mensah a get well message with a signed jersey after clashing with him in the Manchester derby.

The young Ghanaian defender who plays for Manchester United is out and missed the game against Arsenal.

Kompany himself has had his fair share of injury concerns this season and will be concerned about Fosu Mensah’s pain.

He signed a shirt with a touchy message of get well soon.

