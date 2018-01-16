Class One Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts G-8 semifinal clash

Tema-based referee Maxwell Hanson has been appointed to officiate the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the G8 pre-season tournament at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

The Class One official will be assisted by Freeman Awulo and Cephas Barlow as the two most glamorous in the country hope to make it to the final of the GHALCA organized tourney.

Referee Wiseman Essilfi Ghansah will occupy the position of the fourth official.

By: Nuhu Adams

