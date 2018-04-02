Classified results for Division One League Week 2: Accra Lions suffer second defeat; Tamale City drop points at home

The 2017/2018 Division One League season entered Day II over the weekend with some interesting results.

Newly-promoted Accra Lions FC suffered back-to-back defeats after a 1-0 reverse to Sporting Mirren in Zone III.

Great Olympics are withou a win after a 0-0 draw at Mighty Jets and Uncle T Stars shocked Vision FC at home.

In Zone I, Tamale City were held to a shock 3-3 draw at home by Bofoakwa Tano.

Nzema Kotoko beat Vipers 2-0 at home in Zone II and Star Madrid were held at home by New Edubiase United.

ZONE 1

Young Apostles 2-0 Paga Crocodiles

Suntaa 0-1 Unity FC

B.A. United 1-0 RTU

Tamale City 3-3 Bofoakwa

Nkoranza Warriors 3-1 Steadfast

Gbewaa FC vrs Techiman City (Away team failed to turn up)

ZONE 2

Pacific Heroes 0-1 Gold Stars

F C Samartex 2-0 Unistar

Hasaacas 2-0 Achiken

Star Madrid 0-0 New Edubiase

BYF 0-0 Skyy FC

Nzema Kotoko 2-0 Vipers

All Black 2-1 King Faisal

ZONE 3

Danbort 1-2 Planners

Mighty Jets 0-0 Olympics

Vision FC 0-1 Uncle T

Young Wise 1-0 Kotoku Royals

Accra Lions 0-1 SP Mirren

Weavers 0-2 Tema Youth

Krystal Palace 0-0 Nania

Amidaus Professionals 1-1 Heart of Lions.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)