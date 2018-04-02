Classified results for Division One League Week 2: Accra Lions suffer second defeat; Tamale City drop points at home
The 2017/2018 Division One League season entered Day II over the weekend with some interesting results.
Newly-promoted Accra Lions FC suffered back-to-back defeats after a 1-0 reverse to Sporting Mirren in Zone III.
Great Olympics are withou a win after a 0-0 draw at Mighty Jets and Uncle T Stars shocked Vision FC at home.
In Zone I, Tamale City were held to a shock 3-3 draw at home by Bofoakwa Tano.
Nzema Kotoko beat Vipers 2-0 at home in Zone II and Star Madrid were held at home by New Edubiase United.
ZONE 1
Young Apostles 2-0 Paga Crocodiles
Suntaa 0-1 Unity FC
B.A. United 1-0 RTU
Tamale City 3-3 Bofoakwa
Nkoranza Warriors 3-1 Steadfast
Gbewaa FC vrs Techiman City (Away team failed to turn up)
ZONE 2
Pacific Heroes 0-1 Gold Stars
F C Samartex 2-0 Unistar
Hasaacas 2-0 Achiken
Star Madrid 0-0 New Edubiase
BYF 0-0 Skyy FC
Nzema Kotoko 2-0 Vipers
All Black 2-1 King Faisal
ZONE 3
Danbort 1-2 Planners
Mighty Jets 0-0 Olympics
Vision FC 0-1 Uncle T
Young Wise 1-0 Kotoku Royals
Accra Lions 0-1 SP Mirren
Weavers 0-2 Tema Youth
Krystal Palace 0-0 Nania
Amidaus Professionals 1-1 Heart of Lions.