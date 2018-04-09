Classified results for Division One League Week IV: Heart of Lions top Zone III, Unity FC in-charge in Zone I

Heart of Lions continued their fine run in Zone III with a 2-0 win over Mighty Jets at the Teshie Mats Park.

The former Premier League side have now jumped to the top of the tied on points with Uncle T United FC who drew 0-0 with Accra Lions in Tema on Saturday.

In Zone I, Tamale City recorded a 2-0 win over Steadfast at home and Real Tamale United beat Gbewaa FC 1-0 on the road.

New Edubiase United remained unbeaten in Zone II with a 2-0 win against Skyy FC.

Below are the classified results for the three zones:

Zone I

Paga Crocodile 0-0 Bofoakwa

Gbewaa FC 0-1 RTU

Tamale City 2-0 Steadfast

Kintampo FC 0-0 Suntaa FC

Nkoranza Warriors 2-0 Glory FC

B.A. Utd 1-2 Unity FC

Young Apostles 1-3 Nea Salamina

Zone II

New Edubiase FC 2-0 Skyy FC

Asokwa Deportivo 2-0 Achikens FC

Pacific Heroes 1-0 Proud United

BYFA 2-1 King Failsal Babies

Star Madrid FC 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Samartex 2-1 Nzema Kotoko FC

Swedru All Blacks FC 1-0 Unistar Academy.

MONDAY

Sekondi Hassacas vrs Venomous Vipers

Zone III

Mighty Jets 0-2 Heart of Lions

Young Wise 2-0 Okyeman Planners

Kotoku Royals 2-0 Great Olympics

Accra Lions 0-0 Uncle T United

Krystal Palace 3-2 Vision FC

Agbozume Weavers 1-0 Sporting Mirren.

Danbort FC 0-0 Tema Youth.

Monday: Amidaus Professional vs Nania FC

