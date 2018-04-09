Classified results for Division One League Week IV: Heart of Lions top Zone III, Unity FC in-charge in Zone I
Heart of Lions continued their fine run in Zone III with a 2-0 win over Mighty Jets at the Teshie Mats Park.
The former Premier League side have now jumped to the top of the tied on points with Uncle T United FC who drew 0-0 with Accra Lions in Tema on Saturday.
In Zone I, Tamale City recorded a 2-0 win over Steadfast at home and Real Tamale United beat Gbewaa FC 1-0 on the road.
New Edubiase United remained unbeaten in Zone II with a 2-0 win against Skyy FC.
Below are the classified results for the three zones:
Zone I
Paga Crocodile 0-0 Bofoakwa
Gbewaa FC 0-1 RTU
Tamale City 2-0 Steadfast
Kintampo FC 0-0 Suntaa FC
Nkoranza Warriors 2-0 Glory FC
B.A. Utd 1-2 Unity FC
Young Apostles 1-3 Nea Salamina
Zone II
New Edubiase FC 2-0 Skyy FC
Asokwa Deportivo 2-0 Achikens FC
Pacific Heroes 1-0 Proud United
BYFA 2-1 King Failsal Babies
Star Madrid FC 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars
Samartex 2-1 Nzema Kotoko FC
Swedru All Blacks FC 1-0 Unistar Academy.
MONDAY
Sekondi Hassacas vrs Venomous Vipers
Zone III
Mighty Jets 0-2 Heart of Lions
Young Wise 2-0 Okyeman Planners
Kotoku Royals 2-0 Great Olympics
Accra Lions 0-0 Uncle T United
Krystal Palace 3-2 Vision FC
Agbozume Weavers 1-0 Sporting Mirren.
Danbort FC 0-0 Tema Youth.
Monday: Amidaus Professional vs Nania FC