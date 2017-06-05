Classy WAFA performance stupefies midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

WAFA dynamic midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says he is stunned by their scintillating performance in the 5-0 thumping of Hearts of Oak in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

The dynamic midfielder was by far the best player on the pitch for the Academy Boys in Sunday's 5-0 annihilation of the premier league giants as he scored and had a hand in the other four goals.

Ashimeru was shocked by the manner of his side's victory, and was elated with the display of his colleagues on the day.

“We’re not surprised about beating Hearts, but what we’re surprised about is the score line, I never imagine we could score five goals against Hearts."

“We had a fantastic outing and for me I will continue to train hard to make me consistent in my performance."

Ashimeru has been one of the top performers in this season’s league having won the man of the match six times.

