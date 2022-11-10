Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu plays down Black Stars pressure

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu says the fact that the national team is a bigger platform for him does not mean he has to be under pressure.

The 22-year-old has maiden three appearances for Ghana since his debut in the Kirin Cup against Japan in June.

According to him, his performance at club level is what earns him a call-up to the national team. Therefore he does not need to show anything extra that will put him under pressure.

“For me, the dream is to play. I won’t say because it’s the national team and it’s big, I have to put pressure on myself,” Seidu said on Star Connect.

“I was called to the national team because of how I play for my club so I try to do the same thing or give my best to the national team.”

The versatile player has already revealed playing for the Black Stars was a dream for him and he would hope the World Cup also becomes a reality.

Ghana start their Qatar World Cup campaign on 24 November against Portugal. They will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.