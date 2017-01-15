Clifford Aboagye tastes victory on debut for Mexican side Atlas FC

On-loan Clifford Aboagye played his first match for Mexican side Atlas FC on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Tigres Uanl 2-0 at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

The former Ghana U20 star was introduced in the 58th minute to replace Uruguayan midfielder Christian Alejandro Tabo Hornos.

An own-goal from Hugo Ayala Castro late in the first half and Matias Gustavo Alustiza’s goal on 71 minutes sealed the win for Atlas FC.

Aboagye said after his debut: ''I am very happy for this debut, first I want to thank Atlas FC and the Coach for the opportunity. I think we’re doing well, and we’re going to work well to keep adding.''

