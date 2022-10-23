'Clinical' Mohammed Naeem nets 22nd goal of the season as Sandvikens thrash Orebro Syrianska

In-form Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem was on target for the fourth straight time when Sandvikens IF thumped Orebro Syrianska in the Swedish Ettan Norra.

Naeem increased his goals tally to 22 to help Sandvikens record a massive 5-1 victory on Saturday at the Jernvallen Stadium.

Sandvikens were two goals up before ten minutes into the game with goals coming from Jabir Abdihakim Ali in the 5th and 6th minutes respectively.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian beautifully converted a cross from Nigerian forward John Junior Igbarumah to increase the advantage for the home team in the 30th minute.

Abdihakim Ali completed his hatrick as he scored again five minutes later before Orebro pulled one back few minutes before the break.

Igbarumah rounded off the thumping with the final goal three minutes after the restart as Sandvikens consolidated their second position on the log.

Sandvikens are eight points behind leaders Gefle IF with their promotion bid to the Swedish second-tier at the end of the season still on course.

It's now 22 goals in 23 appearances for Naeem in the Swedish third-tier this season.