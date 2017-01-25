Clubs protestation leads to StarTimes cancellation of two-day Ghana FA Gala competition

This weekend's Gala competition has been called off after recent agitation by some Ghana Premier League clubs and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) over appearance fee.

Per the StarTimes sponsorship package, US$ 60,000 was slated for the gala, but last Monday, 12 Premier League clubs mandated GHALCA to pursue the issue, claiming the original amount announced by the FA president was US$ 100,000.

''It is unfortunate, but the decision and announcement have been made. Some of us were ready for this weekend, but as it is we now have to look for alternative plans to prepare towards the February 4 kick-off of the league,'' a club official told the Graphic Sports.

The two-day competition was scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

