Coach Annor Walker favorite for Hearts of Oak job- Sources

Black Galaxies Coach Annor Walker is the leading candidate to land the Hearts of Oak job, according to reports.

Hearts of Oak since parting ways with Coach Samuel Boadu have received a lot of CV’s from coaches interested in taking over the job.

Serbian coach Slavko Matic arrived in the country earlier this week and has been linked to the job.

Matic was at the team’s training ground on Wednesday and was presented to the players.

According to a report by Accra-based radio station Asempa FM, Hearts of Oak Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV is looking to appoint a local coach.

Talks have been held with Coach Annor Walker on the possibility of taking over the job but it comes with a condition of leaving his position as Head coach of the Black Galaxies in order to concerntrate on the Hearts of Oak job.

Coach Annor Walker is said to be weighing up the options available before deciding on taking the job.

Hearts of Oak are in action this weekend against AS Real Bamako of Mali in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians need to overturn a 3-0 score line in the first leg to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.