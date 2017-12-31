Coach C.K. Akonnor reveals uncompleted negotiations with AshGold management

Coach C.K. Akonnor has revealed that he is yet to conclude talks with Ghana Premier League side AshGold posing danger of him leaving at will if he so wishes.

The former Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC coach rescued the Miners from the claws of relegation after languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table in the 2016/17 season.

Akonnor was rumoured to be going back to Dreams FC at the end of the season but reports emerged that AshGold have reached an agreement with him to continue his stay with them.

But all does not look well as the trainer has hinted inconclusive negotaitions.

“As of now, we have not concluded on anything. We are still on the negotiation table but I believe very soon things will be done well,” he told Fox FM in Kumasi.

“It’s disturbing and I have made management aware of the dangers associated the delays in getting money to complete some of these negotiations.

“I know for a fact that players at AshGold do not go hungry because they are paid on time. But the board must understand that we are in a competitive era where targeted players are also on the radar of other clubs. The more you delay, the less your chances of getting your targets.

“So it is always important that the board act with some urgency,” he noted.

AshGold have already started their preseason in Obuasi and will move to Accra to intensify their preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

