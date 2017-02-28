Coach J.E Sarpong tips Hearts of Oak for the Ghana Premier League title

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong is certain that with Frank Nuttall at Hearts of Oak the Phobians will be able to put up a title challenge.

Hearts of Oak picked up their first win of the season against Wa All Stars after drawing their previous three games in the league.

But Sarpong after watching the Phobians says they are good enough to challenge for the title.

“I anticipate a good season for Hearts, but there is need for them to win at home. And if they are able to go and beat Aduana Stars in Dormaa, then I can say they are

on course for the league title, even though its early days yet in the league,” Sarpong told Sportscrusader.

“Looking from where I sit so far in the league, Aduana Stars is the team to watch in the league.”

