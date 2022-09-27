Coach Otto Addo should use his strongest team against Nicaragua- Ex-Ghana goalkeeper William Amamo

Former Ghana International William Amamoo has advised Coach Otto Addo to use his best team against Nicaragua in Tuesday’s friendly.

The Black Stars face Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will be hoping to bounce back after losing 3-0 to Brazil in Friday’s international friendly played in Spain.

According to Amamoo, there is no time to experiment and Otto Addo must field his team in this friendly.

“He should start using the team that will play at the World Cup. There is no time for experiment and we have to use the players that have been called to camp”, he said on Happy FM.

“If he will use the old lineup against Brazil then it means he is still testing the players. If he is going to use the team that will play at the World Cup then he must start Jojo Wollacott so he gets acquainted with the back line. Jojo should start and Richard Ofori comes in the second half.

Amamoo advised Coach Otto Addo not to underrate Nicaragua and field in his strongest team, “There are no minnows in football anymore. Every team is competitive and I will advise Otto Addo to learn from the Brazil game, he must start with the team that he will use at the World Cup. There is no time for experimentation. We have the chance to use the new players that have been called”, he added.