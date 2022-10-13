Coach Samuel Boadu would have been the best to lead Hearts of Oak in Africa - TT Brothers

Former Hearts of Oak management member Isaac Tetteh popularly known as TT Brothers has lambasted the current management of the club for sacking Coach Samuel Boadu without getting a suitable replacement ahead of their Africa campaign.

Hearts of Oak parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu with just a few days to their CAF Confederation cup game against AS Bamako of Mali.

Poor preparations coupled with poor planning saw Hearts of Oak suffering a humiliating defeat against the Malians on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak lost 3-0 at the Stade 36 Mars in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. The defeat has left the supporters of the club furious and are demanding for answers following the team’s poor run of results this season.

According to TT Brothers, the management should have considered the timing for sacking Coach Samuel Boadu.

“This is quite worrying but I would not blame anyone but the management of the club for the troubles they are suffering. Look at the timing of Coach Samuel Boadu’s sacking, it was not the right time and till now I’m very hurt that Coach Boadu wasn’t the man to lead the Phobians into Africa,” he said in an interview.

“Sometimes we say when players become used to a particular coach’s tactics, it has advantages and disadvantages. There is a mutual understanding between the said coach and players at that particular moment so going into Africa Coach Samuel Boadu should have been the best person to lead the team.

“I was one of the individuals who pushed for him to be given a five-year contract so we could see what he could also do when the team goes to Africa. Look at the problems facing the club at the moment, it is sad.” He added.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to overturn the results in the second leg when they host Real Bamako on October 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.