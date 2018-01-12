Coach Yusif Abubakar CONTENT with his Aduana Stars squad

Coach Yusif Abubakar is convinced his Aduana Stars squad is already in healthy shape ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Ghana Premier League champions have made eight acquisitions in the transfer market ahead of the coming season.

The signings of the Fire Boys have been telling in ongoing the GHALCA G-8 tournament, having convincingly dispatched Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders to advance to the semifinals stage of the competition with a game to spare.

When the former Hearts of Oak coach was questioned regarding his future plans during the transfer market before the start of the season, he answered, "We are okay with the squad. Almost the signings that we have done are very good and high profile players."

"Players that we can bet on that they will do. The most difficult think is to know how we are going to blend them and we still have some days to go where we believe that with that one we can come up.”

Aduana will be competing in the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup as well as the CAF Champions League, where they have been paired against Libyan side Al Tahadi in the first match of the preliminary stage.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)