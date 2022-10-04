GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Collins Kwasi Dei appointed new GFA Chief Financial Officer

Published on: 04 October 2022
Collins Kwasi Dei appointed new GFA Chief Financial Officer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Collins Kwasi Dei as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He immediately starts working for the country's football governing body.

"Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect," an official statement read.

Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years of experience in the banking sector.

He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.

Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more