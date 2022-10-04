Collins Kwasi Dei appointed new GFA Chief Financial Officer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Collins Kwasi Dei as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He immediately starts working for the country's football governing body.

"Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect," an official statement read.

Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years of experience in the banking sector.

He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.

Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.