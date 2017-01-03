Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter hails Jonathan Mensah's physical presence

Published on: 03 January 2017
Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter has extolled the physical qualities of new signing Jonathan Mensah.

The Major League Soccer side on Tuesday announced the Ghana international defender would join them from Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player.

Terms and details of the player’s contract have not been disclosed.

Berhalter has no doubts will make a huge impact in the MLS when he joins his new teammates

''We are pleased to announce the signing of central defender Jonathan Mensah as a Designated Player,” said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

''Jonathan is a physically dominant central defender who at a young age has already proven himself on the world’s biggest stage. We look forward to him making an immediate impact in Columbus.''

Mensah is a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran who has earned 51 international caps.

  • Phil says:
    January 03, 2017 05:55 pm
    Massa, this your muscles flexing will not convince me you are fit for Afcon. I learnt your injury is at your ankle or around your legs. Stop this eye service thing. We are not joking this time oooo. Am also disappointed in you Jonathan, you showed great promise but you have performed below power, you see what love for money other than focusing on work can do? Bcoz of the Brazil incidence, the value on black stars players are far below and they are bench warmers, with the rest division one and two players. Am shocked. I can only vow for Amartey. Next time behave as such. OUr coach too is not helping us at all. He only go for scouting on Sky Sports and he identifies only division one and two players. God is watching

