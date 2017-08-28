Columbus Crew coach happy to see Jonathan Mensah adjusting to MLS

Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter has lauded Jonthan Mensah's mentality after the centre back showed improved displays in the MLS.

Mensah, signed as a Designated Player, struggled in the initial stages but seems to have adjusted now.

The Ghana international scored his first goal for the club in last Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Dallas.

''The first thing is that it does take people sometime to adapt to the league, center backs especially. So, from that standpoint, he needed some time to see what the referees were going to call and see the intensity of the game,'' Berhalter said.

''As he did he hung in there, he was able to deal with the negative criticism that was coming, and I think that made him stronger. You see now, his confidence is beaming and he’s performing at a high level.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)