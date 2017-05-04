Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful eyes USA revenge in 01 July friendly

Harrison Afful says the Black Stars want to avenge their 2014 World Cup defeat to the USA when they meet on 01 July in an international friendly.

If the Columbus Crew right back is selected by new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, he will miss their MLS clash against Atlanta United at Mapfre Stadium.

The match will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut, the US Soccer Federation has confirmed.

''You know, last game (in the 2014 World Cup), the US beat us, so we’re just looking forward to having a great game and maybe we beat them this time around,'' Afful said.

''I think it’s a perfect place to play, especially for us. Hopefully we’ll get a chance, get a call-up and go.''

Ghana will use the match to prepare for their next 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo on 28 August.

The Black Stars managed to collect just one point in the opening two matches in the Group which also contains Egypt and Uganda.

