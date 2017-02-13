Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful in emotional tribute to late talent-spotter Sam Arday

Ghana international Harrison Afful 'is in tears' over the death of Sam Arday, the man who scouted and refined him a professional footballer.

The Columbus Crew defender described the late tactical genius as 'the man who gave us life' for his contributions in his career at the Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy, now West African Football Academy.

Arday and expatriate Karel Brokken set up the academy back in 1999 where youngsters were refined while they schooled at the same time.

Afful graduate from the academy and was sold to Asante Kotoko where he excelled before landing a deal with Esperance in Tunisia.

He shared an old picture of his former teammates and Sam Arday with the inscription: ''You discovered all of us since childhood and gave us Life, you will forever be remembered,till we meet again 🙏 R.I.P BigSam 😭.''

