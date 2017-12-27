Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah reveals his toughest opponent in the MLS

Columbus Crew guardsman Jonathan Mensah has named New York City FC ace David Villa as his toughest opponent during last season's Major League Soccer campaign.

Mensah joined the Crew at the start of the MLS season from Russian side Anzhi Makachkala but had to struggle during the initial stages of his MLS career.

The 27-year-old, however, managed to make 24 appearances for the Ohio-based outfit where he helped them to the finals of the Eastern Conference.

Having faced several forwards in the league, Mensah picked former Valencia and FC Barcelona ace striker, David Villa, who netted 22 league goals, as the player who gave him a nightmare in the championship.

“That guy (David Villa) is something else, Villa tries to catch me on with his pace and I also try to stop him with my power,” he said on TV3's warm up show.

“He is an amazing player and is difficult playing against him, he is very quick and got skill and very sharp as well," he added.

“For me I think he is one of the best strikers in the World and he is doing amazing in the MLS.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)