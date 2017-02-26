Columbus Crew duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful end pre season with Carolina Challenge Cup

Ghana duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful featured for Columbus Crew SC who ended their pre season by beating Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday to win the Carolina Challenge Cup.

It was 2017 MLS SuperDraft selection Niko Hansen who scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

A quick turnover deep in Seattle's half allowed Trapp to slip Hansen through the Sounders backline and in on goal.

In a 1-v-1 with goalkeeper Stefan Frei, Hansen coolly slid the ball just inside the near post.

Mensah and Afful will turn attention to their MLS opener against Chicago Fire next Sunday.

