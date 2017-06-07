Columbus Crew hails call-up of Ghanaian trio ahead of AFCON qualifier
Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew have hailed the call-up of Ghanaian trio Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Abu into the Black Stars.
Both Afful and Mensah who are established members of the Black Stars, are part of the team that will play Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.
However, their compatriot Abu will only be involved in the two high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.
And the MLS are delighted with the situation.
Appearances in ✌️ @FIFAWorldCup & 3️⃣ #AFCON tournaments. @Jomens25 has 53 🎩 for @ghanafaofficial. 🇬🇭 #CrewSC
🌍 https://t.co/woJQGTtlq9 pic.twitter.com/yiXel1nojb
— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) June 6, 2017
Mohammed Abu has earned 3️⃣ 🎩 for @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭 & has made 🔟 appearances #ForColumbus this season. #CrewSC 🌍 https://t.co/woJQGTtlq9 pic.twitter.com/us9uKLw5iE — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) June 6, 2017
Appearances in ✌️@FIFAWorldCup & 3️⃣#AFCON tournaments. @Jomens25 has 53 🎩 for @ghanafaofficial. 🇬🇭#CrewSC
🌍https://t.co/woJQGTtlq9pic.twitter.com/yiXel1nojb
— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) June 6, 2017
Afful has made a total of 71 appearances while Mensah has 53 caps with Abu making just 3 appearances for the four-time African champions.