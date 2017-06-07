Columbus Crew hails call-up of Ghanaian trio ahead of AFCON qualifier

Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew have hailed the call-up of Ghanaian trio Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Abu into the Black Stars.

Both Afful and Mensah who are established members of the Black Stars, are part of the team that will play Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

However, their compatriot Abu will only be involved in the two high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.

And the MLS are delighted with the situation.

Afful has made a total of 71 appearances while Mensah has 53 caps with Abu making just 3 appearances for the four-time African champions.

