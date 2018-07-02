Columbus Crew manager Greg Berhalter clears Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful of injury fears

Columbus Crew manager Greg Berhalter has cleared the air over injuries to Ghanaian duo, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah after their game against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The Ghanaian pair suffered knocks in the MLS game over the weekend but stayed on till the end of the match, going on to help Columbus Crew beat the visitor 2-1.

"Yeah, they’re both okay. Jonathan [Mensah] was quickly assessed by the doctors. They did a great job of getting out there, and they decided he was fit to continue. And Harrison [Afful] is in good order. He’s fine," Greg Berhalter told the press after the game.

American born Ghanaian forward Gyasi Zardes opened the scoring for the Gold and Blacks from the spot in the 6th minute after Luis Agurdo was fouled in the box.

Eduardo Sosa doubled the lead for Crew after lashing on from a Pedro Santos pass before Albert Rusnak halved the deficit for Real Salt Lake in the second half.

Meanwhile, Lalas Abubakar came of the bench to replace goal scorer Eduardo Costa with ten minutes remaining on the clock. Young Ghanaian forward Edward Opoku was an unused substitute. Mohammed Abu did not make the team for the game against Real Salt Lake.

