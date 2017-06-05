Columbus Crew Mohammed Abu to join Black Stars for Mexico and USA friendlies

Columbus Crew midfielder Mohammed Abu will join the Black Stars camp for the double-header international friendly games against USA and Mexico.

The 25-year-old is part of coach Kwesi Appiah's 30-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11th and the two-anticipated international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1.

However, due to club commitments the former Manchester City youth product could not join his colleagues in Accra hence will miss the game against Ethiopia but he's is expected to meet up with squad in the USA for the two friendly games.

Abu has not played for the Black Stars since he made the 23-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Abu has three caps for Ghana but will hope to add two more in the two games.

