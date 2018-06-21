Columbus Crew seeks to rebound after Jonathan Mensah recovery from thigh injury

Columbus Crew will seek to rebound following the availability of Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah.

The 27-year-old has recovered from a thigh injury after featuring in the 2-0 defeat against Atlanta.

However, the return of the centre-back has been hugely hailed by the side as coach Gregg Berhalter seeks to stitch together a brilliant stretch of back-line play, defending its way to five consecutive shutouts and a club-record 512-minute shutout streak back in May.

And Mensah, who did not start in the two of the three homes games due to the setback, says avoiding lapses in concentration will be critical over the remainder of the season.

“You look at the last game we played, it wasn’t any chances they created,” Mensah said. “We kind of gave them that, so we just have to be focused on the details and the small, small things that happen in split seconds. If we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”