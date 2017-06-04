Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful marks 50th MLS appearance but tastes defeat

Ghana defender Harrison Afful made his 50th Major League Soccer appearance for Crew SC in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Colorado Rapids.

The right back has been able to achieve this bicentennial in his three years at the club.

Afful lasted the entire duration as the home team came from a goal down to pick the points.

He recorded 38 successful passes on the opposition’s half, won two tackles and made two interceptions in the contest.

Afful has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home next Sunday.

He is expected to join the Black Stars camp next week alongside Columbus Crew mates Jonathan Mensah and Michael Abu who have all been invited.

