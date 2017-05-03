Como president Akosua Puni Essien to sack coach Fabio Gallo

President of Italian lower side Como Akosua Puni Essien is on the verge of sacking coach Fabop Gallo, newspaper La Provincia has reported.

The astute businesswoman, who is married to Ghana legend Michael Essien, wants to ring changes in the technical direction of the team.

Akosu Puni purchased Italian football club for £206,000 at auction in March and has started restructuring the club.

Italian newspaper La Provincia is reporting coach Fabo Gallo will likely part ways with the club following the change of ownership.

Puni, is the first native Ghanaian to buy a club in Europe just one year after Ghana-based Tom Vernon acquired the Danish club Norsjaelland.

She has charged the club to gain an immediate promotion to the Serie B after serious financial problems in recent times led to their demotion.

Como were in the top flight in 2002-03, although three back-to-back relegations plunged the club into a difficult financial position and subsequent bankruptcy. They re-entered the Italian football setup in 2005-06 in Serie D.

After relegation from the second tier last season, Como are pushing for promotion in Serie C1 A and sit eighth in the table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)