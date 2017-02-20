Complete wrap of Division One League matches played over the weekend

Here is a complete low down of results of match day-1 of the GN Division One League matches played over the weekend.

Zone One

Glory Stars 0-0 Techiman City

Dark Horses 1-1 Brekum Arsenal

Nea Salamina 3-0 Paga Japan Stars

BA United 2-0 Bofoakwa

Mpuasuman 0-0 Kintampo Fc

Guan United 0-1 Steadfast

Utrecht Vs RTU (PP)

Zone Two

Hassacas 1- 0 Wassaman

BYF 1-0 Nzema kotoko

Gold Stars 0-1 Karela

Samatex 0-0 New Edubiase

Dunkwa utd 2-0 King Faisal

Deportivo 0-3 Achiken FC

Proud utd 1-2 Unistar Academy

Fijal 1-2 Eleven Wise

Zone 3

Okwahu United 1-0 Zein FC

Kotoku Royals 1-0 Uncle ‘T’ United

Heart of Lions 2-0 Sporting Mirren

Dynamo FC 1-2 Vision FC

