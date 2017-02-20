Complete wrap of Division One League matches played over the weekend
Here is a complete low down of results of match day-1 of the GN Division One League matches played over the weekend.
Zone One
Glory Stars 0-0 Techiman City
Dark Horses 1-1 Brekum Arsenal
Nea Salamina 3-0 Paga Japan Stars
BA United 2-0 Bofoakwa
Mpuasuman 0-0 Kintampo Fc
Guan United 0-1 Steadfast
Utrecht Vs RTU (PP)
Zone Two
Hassacas 1- 0 Wassaman
BYF 1-0 Nzema kotoko
Gold Stars 0-1 Karela
Samatex 0-0 New Edubiase
Dunkwa utd 2-0 King Faisal
Deportivo 0-3 Achiken FC
Proud utd 1-2 Unistar Academy
Fijal 1-2 Eleven Wise
Zone 3
Okwahu United 1-0 Zein FC
Kotoku Royals 1-0 Uncle ‘T’ United
Heart of Lions 2-0 Sporting Mirren
Dynamo FC 1-2 Vision FC